Zach Wilson to start at quarterback for Jets against Texans on Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Zach Wilson is back in as the New York Jets' starting quarterback.

Wilson, benched for two games after struggling in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, will be under center for the Jets' home game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to start Wilson on Wednesday, a day after New York waived Boyle following two ineffective starts and signed Brett Rypien off Seattle's practice squad. The Jets also have veteran Trevor Siemian, who replaced Boyle in the fourth quarter of New York's 13-8 loss to Atlanta last Sunday.

"Zach gives us the best chance to win," Saleh said.

Siemian will serve as Wilson's backup and Rypien will be the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

The Jets (4-8) have lost five in a row and appear headed to a 13th straight season without a playoff berth. It's the NFL's longest active postseason drought.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 1:22 PM EST

First published on December 6, 2023 / 1:22 PM EST

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

