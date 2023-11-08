Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

Harlem's Yusef Salaam celebrates City Council victory

By Jessi Mitchell

/ CBS New York

Exonerated Central Park 5 member Yusef Salaam celebrates City Council win
Exonerated Central Park 5 member Yusef Salaam celebrates City Council win 01:59

NEW YORK - Exonerated Five member Yusef Salaam officially won Central Harlem's City Council seat Tuesday night.

Salaam ran unopposed in the general election, but he tells CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell this victory is especially sweet.

"It's one thing to run for office, and it's a completely different thing to win," Salaam said, smiling.

Salaam cannot leave home without being stopped by supporters. A former inmate was among those who shook his hand Wednesday, asking for a photo.

"We was in the trenches together," the supporter said. "He knows what I mean."

"He was on Riker's Island in C74 when I was there," Salaam explained, "and I wasn't supposed to be there."

Watch Salaam's victory speech

Exonerated Central Park Five member Yusef Salaam wins New York City Council seat 18:16

At age 16, Salaam was sent to general population and spent the next seven years in prison, convicted of a crime he never committed, a rape in Central Park.

He and his four friends were eventually exonerated after DNA evidence cleared them, but they first returned home to Harlem facing a harsh reality.

"I had to make the decision of whether I was going to pay my rent or feed my family," Salaam recalled. "And of course, I decided to feed my family. When I came home from work that day, there was an eviction notice on my door."

As Salaam recounted the memory, a pair of women walked by with enthusiastic congratulations.

"I'm one of us," he concluded.

Salaam used his history as a driving force to win a heated Democratic primary against two established State Assembly members, Inez Dickens and Al Taylor.

"They understood the story, and they also understood that what I represented was something different," Salaam said of voters. "I gave people the hope that they had been losing in our community."

His priorities in council now include affordable housing and safe streets, helping others overcome the same obstacles he once faced.

"Instead of being embittered by it, you become better by it, by utilizing all that you know," he said, "allowing those challenges in your life to be the guiding points."

Salaam will be sworn into office in January.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.

Jessi Mitchell
jessi_Mitchell_SMALL_2020.jpg

Jessi Mitchell joined the CBS New York team as a multi-skilled journalist in October 2021, focusing her reporting in Harlem.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 7:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.