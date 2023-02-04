Watch CBS News
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, to announce run for New York City Council

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, is expected to announce Saturday he's running for New York City Council

Salaam would run for the 9th District in Manhattan. He's expected to speak at the old YMCA on West 135th Street in Harlem at 12:30 p.m. 

In 1990, Salaam was wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case. His conviction was rescinded in 2002. 

Since his release, Salaam has worked as a criminal justice advocate and serves as a board member for the Innocence Project. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

February 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

