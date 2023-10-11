FDNY responds to Manhattan high-rise after neighbor mistakes Yule log on TV for real fire

NEW YORK -- A Yule log video sparked an emergency response at a Manhattan high-rise.

A man thought he spotted flames through the window of an apartment down the street, so he called 911.

Five fire trucks arrived to battle what they thought was a blaze.

It turned out, the woman living in the apartment had put a Yule log video on her big screen TV to help pass the time on a rainy day.

"I got my laptop, I made some tea, I put on some candles and the fireplace," the woman said.

She says she plans to invest in curtains to cover her windows.

