Young People's Chorus of New York City putting final touches on holiday concert at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK -- If you're looking for a special way to celebrate the holidays, try a concert at Lincoln Center featuring hundreds of exceptional young voices from all over New York City.

It's the holiday concert from the Young People's Chorus of New York City, also known as YPC.

We spoke with YPC Artistic Director and Founder Francisco Nunez and two members of the group, Irene Cunto and Jada Sykes-Cole, about what to expect this year.

The holiday concert, "A Very Merry New York," is this Sunday, December 10 at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.