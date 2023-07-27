Young New Yorkers can access free summer meals through No Kid Hungry text line
NEW YORK -- Summer can be a hungry time of year for kids missing free school meals.
But in New York City, help is just a text away.
The No Kid Hungry campaign wants parents and caregivers to know about a free text line that helps New Yorkers find free summer meals for kids.
Just text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 to find the nearest free summer meals site providing food to kids all summer long.
Summer tends to be a time when household budgets start to feel the strain of not having free school meals.
