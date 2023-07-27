Watch CBS News
Local News

Young New Yorkers can access free summer meals through No Kid Hungry text line

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Summer can be a hungry time of year for kids missing free school meals.

But in New York City, help is just a text away.

The No Kid Hungry campaign wants parents and caregivers to know about a free text line that helps New Yorkers find free summer meals for kids.

Just text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 to find the nearest free summer meals site providing food to kids all summer long.

Summer tends to be a time when household budgets start to feel the strain of not having free school meals.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 8:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.