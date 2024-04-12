Several hurt after Yorktown school bus crash with students on board

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- Several people were hurt in a school bus crash Friday morning in Yorktown, New York.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Route 132 near the Taconic State Parkway. Investigators believe the driver of an SUV suffered a medical emergency, causing it to collide with the bus.

Video from the scene appears to show the bus with serious front-end damage and its airbag deployed. The writing on the side of the bus says Lakeland Central School.

Police said the driver of the SUV was hospitalized in an unknown condition, while the bus driver and five high school students were treated for minor injuries.

The road is closed as the investigation continues.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest details on this developing story.