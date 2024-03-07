Watch CBS News
Driver strikes 15-year-old boy in Yonkers; victim in critical condition

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after getting hit by a driver in Yonkers on Thursday.

It happened at Yonkers Avenue and Dunwoodie Street just before 3 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the boy getting off the bus then starting to cross the street in the crosswalk before he is struck by a black sedan.

"It sounded like one vehicle hitting another vehicle, literally. Like, bang, and I looked up and then you saw the Mercedes. It was boom boom and immediate. It was pretty scary," one witness said.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver stopped about a block away from the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on March 7, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

