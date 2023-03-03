Yonkers unveils plan to curb shoplifting spike at big box stores

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The city of Yonkers on Thursday unveiled a new plan to curb a recent spike in shoplifting at big box stores.

Police say they will increase patrols at shopping centers across the city. Plainclothes officers will be stationed in parking lots to catch offenders in the act.

The city's plan also includes crime control strategies to monitor shoplifting trends.

"We're not going to sit back. We're not going to play 'woe is me.' We're not going to blame somebody up north for what's happening. What we're going to do is do what we need to do to safeguard this community and to safeguard these retail businesses," Mayor Mike Spano said.

Yonkers Police say they have made 62 arrests for shoplifting since Jan. 1.