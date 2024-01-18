Yonkers oldest Catholic church in jeopardy of closing

YONKERS, N.Y. - There is pride in the past and anxiety for the future at the oldest catholic parish in Yonkers.

The Archdiocese of New York says St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception is in desperate need of repair.

The elaborate façade of the church, built in 1892, is testimony to the craftsmen of the past. But time takes a toll.

Cracks in the foundation, and façade, have led to installation of scaffolding to protect passersby. Many repairs are needed, and the archdiocese estimates the bill to be $10 million.

"Only a miracle will keep it open," Isidoro Acevedo, parish council member said. "Well, we believe in miracles, because we have faith."

Acevedo was one of hundreds who jammed the church hall Wednesday night, meeting with representatives from the archdiocese. It's reviewing whether the church can remain open, given the huge cost of fixing up the aging facility.

"Everybody is so heartbroken There are no words that can express the feelings that we have for this church," Acevedo said.

The church was built by immigrants and continues to serve immigrant communities with masses in English, Spanish and Arabic.

"The thought of that closing is really disheartening," Assemblyman Nader Sayegh said.

Sayegh wrote to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, asking that every effort be made to keep the church open.

"I believe there's capital projects, capital funding and grants that the parish and the church could be eligible for," Sayegh said.

The parish recently celebrated its 175th anniversary, complete with mass led by the cardinal.

"God knew what he was doing when this parish was established," Dolan said.

Thursday, many of the prayers from the faithful are that the doors of their beloved home stay open.

A spokesman for Dolan said the future of the church building is under discussion, but no decisions have been reached.