Democrat Mike Spano up against challenger Anthony Merante in Yonkers mayoral race

Spano up against challenger Merante in Yonkers mayoral race

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Democrat Mike Spano is seeking an unprecedented fourth term as mayor of Yonkers, up against challenger Councilman Anthony Merante.

Merante is running on two lines, the Republican and "Restore Term Limits" line, hoping to tap into voter concerns about Spano finishing up his 12th year as mayor and seeking four more.

Spano says from the crime rate to the graduation rate, Yonkers is doing well and he's the man to keep it going, while Merante believes the city is ready for change and looking for a fresh approach at City Hall.

A third of Yonkers' residents were born outside the United States, and many consider it their duty to show up on Election Day.

"Support our representatives of the city. It's important," voter Alexander Dominiguez said.

"It's important to me, you know, who's gonna be running the city. It's very important," voter Zofia Walencik said.

"As an American, you should always vote in every single election," voter Susan Tiso said. "Your voice is heard."

Also in Mount Vernon, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard is running unopposed. She will become the first Mount Vernon mayor to win re-election in 20 years.

Mayor Spano is the husband of CBS2 News This Morning anchor Mary Calvi. She had no role in the coverage of this race.