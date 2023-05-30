Yonkers Police: Vandals on dirt bikes, ATVs damage field in Hugh Redmond Park

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police in Yonkers are searching for vandals on dirt bikes and ATVs.

Police released a picture of a field that was damaged in Hugh Redmond Park on South Broadway. Tire tracks are visible all over the field.

Yonkers Police investigate damage to Redmond Park



05/30/2023 Yonkers, NY - The Yonkers Police Department is investigating an incident of felony criminal mischief to Redmond Park that occurred over the Memorial Day weekend. Trespassers apparently tore up the field on ATV’s and… pic.twitter.com/77IZsH5wr3 — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) May 30, 2023

Trespassers reportedly got into the closed park over Memorial Day weekend.

The park is being renovated and the recent damage could delay its reopening.