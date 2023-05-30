Watch CBS News
Yonkers Police: Vandals on dirt bikes, ATVs damage field in Hugh Redmond Park

By CBS New York Team

Yonkers police say vandals on dirt bikes, ATVs damaged field
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police in Yonkers are searching for vandals on dirt bikes and ATVs.

Police released a picture of a field that was damaged in Hugh Redmond Park on South Broadway. Tire tracks are visible all over the field.

Trespassers reportedly got into the closed park over Memorial Day weekend.

The park is being renovated and the recent damage could delay its reopening.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

