Two students charged with attempted murder after 16-year-old stabbed during fight at Yonkers Middle High School, police say

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Yonkers may boost security at its schools after a 16-year-old student was punched, kicked and stabbed on Friday and hospitalized in stable condition.

Two 17-year-old males were charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault as adolescent offenders.

The incident, which police said may have been a dispute over a young woman, happened at around 8:30 a.m. at Yonkers Middle High School.

Students filed out six hours after the fight locked down the facility and brought police to the scene.

"It was kind of chaotic. Everyone was like 'What's happening? What's going on?' And then we were on lockdown for a little bit. So we really weren't able to go out of the classrooms and people were scared," said Isabella Camerino, a student.

Police said the two older students assaulted the younger schoolmate. It started in a bathroom and spilled into a common area.

Yonkers Police Department releases statement after 16-year-old stabbed during fight at school. Yonkers Police Department

"The victim was punched and kicked by the two other students and ultimately he was stabbed at least three times. He has stab wounds to his extremities and he also has two stab wounds to his torso. The victim left here to go to a local area trauma center. He left here in stable condition," said Yonkers Police Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

School safety officers quickly intervened and turned the two suspects over to police, who recovered a knife.

The fright led numerous parents to take their kids home early.

"She texted me and I'm coming for my girl. That's it," said Hamlet Pena, a parent.

"As you can see I came in my job truck. I'm concerned as a parent. So I came over here to see what's going on," said Samuel Gyamfi.

"They need to step up their game. They need to really think more of the kids, think of the parents. It's very stressful to send your kids into school nowadays. They need to worry more about what's going on," said Emmy Camerino, another parent.

There are no metal detectors at the school. Mayor Mike Spano said security will be reviewed and enhanced as necessary.

A school nurse came to the aid of the 16-year-old before he was taken to Westchester Medical Center. The boy underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.