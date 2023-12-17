Three hospitalized in Yonkers apartment building fire

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a fire in a Yonkers apartment building overnight.

Neighbors said the smoke was so thick it seemed like they were running into darkness.

Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped inside the building and administered CPR.

"I heard somebody saying 'Fire, fire, fire!' and I heard the fire alarm," said Shane Leak.

Families woke up in terror Saturday night to the sounds of banging and screaming inside their building on Caryl Avenue.

"I ran to a total blackout. I never experienced nothing like this in my life, ever, ever. That was total fear and total death, total darkness," said Leak.

Firefighters said the fire started inside a third-floor unit at around 11 p.m. Saturday. Two people living there were able to run out, but one was trapped inside and had to be rescued.

By the time crews extinguished the fire inside the unit, it had already spread.

"Got out and started going up one of the pipe tracings up to the fourth floor. We were lucky that ...they stopped it before it got to the roof and spread to the entire building," said Yonkers Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Citrone.

More than 90 firefighters responded and evacuated the building while containing the fire to the two top floors.

The three people injured were rushed to the hospital.

"There was a man on the third floor that jumped out the window. He was bleeding everywhere," said Saniya Floyd.

The three were hospitalized in stable condition.

The Red Cross is helping people who are displaced. The fire department is investigating the cause.