Yonkers renames school for incomparable musician Ella Fitzgerald, who walked the halls more than 90 years ago

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The city of Yonkers is honoring the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald, one of the most beloved figures in history, who spent the happiest years of her youth there.

As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, generations to come will learn about the singer known as the "First Lady of Jazz."

More than 90 years ago, Fitzgerald walked the halls at Yonkers P.S. 18. Now, the school bears here name.

The dedication of Ella Fitzgerald Academy on Sept. 29 is a reminder of the immeasurable talent of its namesake. It was a finger-snapping ceremony as teacher Gwen Henderson paid musical tribute to her idol.

"She's able to capture the song and make it her own, and I think that's what captivates everyone else," said Henderson.

Before Fitzgerald recorded 200 albums, won 13 Grammy Awards and earned a statue outside the Yonkers train station, she found her voice here.

Fitzgerald was about 6 years old when she moved to Yonkers with her mother and stepfather. Biographers say she spent happy years here, excelling at school and finding inspiration in music at church.

After her mother died, Fitzgerald faced personal struggles, including spending time in a youth home and overcoming racism and sexism in her career. But her talent was one for the ages.

"Ella's struggles represent opportunities, and our students need to see themselves in her struggles as well. Because on a daily basis they experience those struggles," said Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada.

"I know that lots of people are going to be inspired by her," said Dylan Boadu, a student at Ella Fitzgerald Academy.

"The spirit of Ella resonates with everyone here because we know that Ella never gave up on her dreams. It's all about everyone being persistent in their goals," said Dr. Valencia Brown-Wyatt.

Fitzgerald died in 1996. Her son, jazz singer Ray Brown Jr., said his mother would have been thrilled by this honor.