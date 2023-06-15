Wanda Veguilla sentenced, Rafael Ramos indicted in separate Yonkers cold cases

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County officials provided updates on two cold cases Thursday.

Wanda Veguilla was sentenced to 20 years to life in the murder of her girlfriend, Pamela Graddick. The 26-year-old's body was found in Yonkers in 2012, a month after she disappeared from her Bronx apartment.

Veguilla was arrested in 2022 after a fresh look at the evidence led to a break in the case. She pleaded guilty to murder in March after new evidence unraveled her alibi.

Thursday, she faced the victim's sister in court.

"You are a murderer because you took my sister from me. You took my sister from all of us. You are a murderer, and I hope that it burns in your soul," Tawanna McClellan said.

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah also indicted Rafael Ramos on second-degree murder in the alleged strangulation death of his ex-wife Nusinaida Ramos in Yonkers.

Nusinaida Ramos was found dead in her Yonkers apartment in 1997 after police conducted a welfare check.

Rafael Ramos was arrested Wednesday.