Yogis take to Times Square for summer solstice tradition

NEW YORK -- Times Square was packed with people practicing yoga Tuesday morning for a summer solstice.

For the last 20 years, organizers have been doing yoga on the longest day of the year at one of the busiest intersections in the world to promote peace and calm.

"To be doing it with so many people at the same time, it was truly absolutely beautiful," California resident Andy Patrick said.

"It was a beautiful morning. It was really nice to kind of test out finding calm among the hustle and bustle of the city, and you can hear cars go by. But we were just having a lovely time," New Yorker Ryan Murphy added.

There are seven free sessions throughout the day. CLICK HERE for more information.