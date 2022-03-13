Watch CBS News

Yeshiva University students heading to Austria to help Ukrainian refugees

NEW YORK -- More than two dozen Yeshiva University students are on their way to help Ukrainian refugees.

CBS2 was at the campus on Sunday afternoon in Washington Heights, where some of the students were getting ready to head to Vienna. There, they'll help hundreds of refugees by delivering delivering supplies, providing activities for children, and coordinating housing.

"I'm here to do whatever is needed of me," student Eli Sandhaus said. "I hope to be able to assist as many people as I can."

"It's a very special thing that were doing, very excited, happy and blessed to be a part of it," Erica Sultan added.

In all, 27 students will be in Austria through March 20. 

