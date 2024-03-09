New Jersey man reunited with family after being imprisoned in Nigeria for over 4 years

New Jersey journalist who was jailed in Nigeria finally returns home

HAWORTH, N.J. -- A New Jersey man from Nigeria is finally back home after being jailed in his native country for more than four and a half years.

Yele Sowore is now reunited with his family. They were joined by friends and elected leaders in Haworth on Saturday to celebrate.

Sowore, who owns the publication "Sahara Reports," was jailed for speaking out against corruption in Nigeria.

"I can't even describe it because I never thought I would make it back here. Sometimes I never thought I'd make it back here alive," he said. "I ran for president of Nigeria in 2019 in the general election, and when elections were badly mismanaged, I went back and organized a protest tagged 'The Revolution Now,' and I was arrested before the protests could take place."

For years, the Haworth community rallied together to support Sowore and his family, tying yellow ribbons to trees and holding candlelight vigils.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer worked with the state department to secure Sowore's release.