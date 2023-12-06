Yankees reportedly close to landing superstar Juan Soto in blockbuster trade with Padres

NEW YORK -- The Yankees, who suffered through a brutal season at the plate in 2022, appear on the verge of a blockbuster trade that could greatly improve their chances of getting back to the World Series next season.

According to various reports, they are closing in on a trade with the San Diego Padres that would send superstar outfield Juan Soto to the Bronx.

Opposing fanbases may roll their eyes when Yankees fans complain about their championship drought dating back to 2009. But around here, that's an eternity. And now, with the possibility of Soto soon being in pinstripes, the mood among the masses has improved.

"It would be World Series or bust," one fan told CBS New York's Doug Williams.

"If we get Juan Soto, we're winning," another said.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more proven baseball commodity than Soto, a 25-year-old lefty-swinging power hitter who already has a World Series ring, 160 home runs, 483 RBIs and a .284 average over his seven major league seasons.

Heard same as @JackCurryYES on trade: King, Thorpe, Brito, Vasquez, Higashioka would go to Padres once done — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 6, 2023

Reports have suggested the Yankees will fork over a handful of major league players and prospects for Soto, who is set to receive $27 million in 2023.

"He's a good guy, good addition for the Yankees' lineup, one fan said.

"They didn't make the playoffs this year, so I'd like to see them make the playoffs at the very least," another fan said.

The Dominican slugger is a three-time all-star and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. He would slide into a star-studded Yankees lineup that was brutal last season, giving the team and its fanbase a much-needed boost.

"There really isn't a better conversation changer in baseball than Juan Soto," SNY MLB insider Andy Martino said. "Charismatic, home run hitter, really the kind of star player who seems almost designed in a lab to help the Yankees both on the field and with fan morale."

The potential deal is not without complications. Soto's contract ends at the end of next season, meaning a trade for his services may simply be a rental.

But if you ask ask any Yankees fan, they'll tell you: just get him here, we'll worry about that later.