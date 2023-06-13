Yankees, Mets set for Subway Series at Citi Field

NEW YORK -- The Mets host the Yankees on Tuesday, kicking off a two-game Subway Series.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Here's what you need to know about the first meeting between the teams this season.

Match-Up

Yankees (38-29, third in the AL East) vs. Mets (31-35, fourth in the NL East)

Pitching Probables

Yankees: Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

Mets: Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

Bottom Line

The Mets are 15-12 in home games and 31-35 overall. They are 18-33 in games when they allow a home run.

The Yankees are 38-29 overall and a 17-12 in road games. They are 25-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between the New York teams this season.

Top Performers

Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .216 for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 5-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Last 10 Games

Mets: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .172 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Injuries

Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)