Yankees' Aaron Judge sidesteps question on vaccination amid New York City mandate

Could Aaron Judge of the Yankees find himself in the same boat as Kyrie Irving

TAMPA, Fla. -- A new baseball season is less than a month away, and the Yankees could find themselves in a situation similar to that of unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has only played road games this season.

Are the Bombers about to strike out with one of their superstars?

At George M. Steinbrenner Field, where Aaron Judge hopes his number 99 will be retired one day, there were concerns about the slugger on Tuesday. The big fella has some big question marks surrounding him as he gets ready for opening day, CBS2's Otis Livingston reported.

There is a report that there are at least a few Yankees that are unvaccinated and as such, like Irving, wouldn't be able to play in home games. Speculation is Judge is one of them.

Here's how he answered the vaccination question Tuesday.

"I'm still focused on just getting to the first game of spring training," Judge said. "So I think we'll cross that bridge whenever the time comes. But right now, so many things could change. So I'm not really too worried about that right now."

Also of concern is Judge's contract status. He's hoping to get an extension that will keep him in Yankee pinstripes for the rest of his career, and he's hoping to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

"There's no better place to play on this planet and I strongly believe that," Judge said. "I've been vocal about that. I want to stay here in pinstripes, so if that happens, it happens. If it comes to it that it doesn't, like I've said before, I'll enjoy my memories here."

Vaccination and contract issues aside, it was just good to be back at the ballpark, seeing players signing autographs for the fans, hearing the crack of the bat and talking baseball.

Manager Aaron Boone said he is thankful the lockout is over and he can once again be with his squad.

"I told them, you know, it's and honor to stand up and be able to address them again and get us all together, because, you know, it sounds corny, but we are a family. You go through so much as a group. Now, right back into it knowing we're going to be together for eight months or so. It was a little emotional getting up there and getting to address them as their manager," Boone said.

Getting back to the vaccination situation, the Yankees released a statement Tuesday, which said: "On behalf of the Yankees, Randy Levine is working with City Hall and all other appropriate officials on this matter. We will have no further comment."

If those Yankees remain unvaccinated and the mandate stays the same, they would miss 92 of the 162 games. That's 81 at home, nine in Toronto and two at Citi Field.