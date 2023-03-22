Watch CBS News
99 Burger, Fuku and the Mac & Cheese Truck among the highlights of Yankee Stadium's 2023 menu

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees' home opener is just eight days away, but it's not just about watching the game anymore; the food is now a huge part of the experience.

The chefs at Yankee Stadium were hard at work Wednesday as the team revealed highlights of their 2023 menu.

Some of those include New York traditions like Fuku, the Mac & Cheese Truck and cheesy garlic bread by Bronx-born celebrity chef Christian Petroni.

Don't forget about the 99 Burger, of course named after Yanks slugger Aaron Judge.

"Everyone's covered -- vegetarians, kids, grandma, grandpa. Get 'em out to the ballpark, get 'em eating," Yankees senior executive chef Matt Gibson said.

One catch with the 99 Burger -- they only sell a maximum of 99 per game.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

