Camden County to pay $10M to Xavier Ingram, who was paralyzed after encounter with police

Camden Co. to pay $10M to man paralyzed from police encounter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Camden County, New Jersey, has agreed to pay $10 million to a man who was left paralyzed after an encounter with police.

His attorney calls it the largest settlement of any police brutality case in New Jersey history.

Xavier Ingram is paralyzed from the neck down.

According to his lawsuit, he fell to the ground while being chased by police in 2014. They claimed he had a gun and drugs in his possession.

Ingram's attorney says one officer held him down and another stepped on his neck.

"This was George Floyd's circumstances years before George Floyd," attorney Beth Baldinger said.

The county agreed to settle after eight years of litigation led to a mistrial in March because of a hung jury.

In a written statement, Camden County said the settlement was strictly a business decision.