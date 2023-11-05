79-year-old woman dies in New Jersey house fire

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- Police say a woman was killed in a house fire in Bergen County on Sunday.

It happened at a home on Meer Avenue in Wyckoff around noon.

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Virginia D'Amelio Ingenito.

The victim's niece told CBS New York that Ingenito, who had dementia, may have been cooking at the time.

The fire started in the back of the house, where the kitchen is located. Ingenito lived in the home with her son and two grandsons, but was home alone at the time.

The flames spread through the first and second floors, then into the attic.

Wyckoff Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez says second-floor windows had to be busted out and even part of the roof had to be cut out to prevent gas buildup inside the home.

"We did check the house from exterior. There was a lot of smoke, a lot of fire showing," he said. "Crews from the ladder and rescue company performed a search. They located a victim on the first floor. She was removed immediately and then given over to EMS."

Ingenito was taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where she later died.

"An Immigrant, primarily hard-working woman with honor, respect, and that's what I take with me because she was a beautiful soul," said Agnes Mariella-Zimmer, the victim's niece.

Fire officials also say two firefighters were hospitalized for minor injuries, but they have since been released.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office is investigating what exactly started the fire.