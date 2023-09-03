2 North Carolina men arrested for child endangerment, animal neglect on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- More than a dozen puppies are now in the care of local animal shelters after arrests were made on Long Island.

Nineteen pit bull puppies were found inside a Jeep in a parking lot on Merritt Avenue in Wyandanch on Friday night.

Investigators say the dogs were in two crates, were covered in feces and didn't have sufficient air, shelter, food or water.

Police say two men -- 67-year-old Russell Brown and 28-year-old Jamar Belle, both from North Carolina -- and a 2-year-old child were in the vehicle. According to police, the men had two loaded guns.

The suspects have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 19 counts of animal neglect.

The child is now in the custody of child protective services.