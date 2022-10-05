Gas station employee shot on Long Island, police investigating
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.
When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.
Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
