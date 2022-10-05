Watch CBS News
Gas station employee shot on Long Island, police investigating

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.

When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.

Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:17 PM

