Gas station employee shot on Long Island, police investigating

Worker injured after shooting at Long Island gas station

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.

When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.

Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.