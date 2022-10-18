Watch CBS News
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

By Carolyn Gusoff

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.

Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned.

"I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.

A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 6:34 PM

