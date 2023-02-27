Wyandanch barbershop joins Islip spa made famous by documentary about helping cancer patients

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Mondays are special for people going through cancer on Long Island.

Free beauty and wellness services are offered by a nonprofit organization. Monday began a new chapter, with the first barbershop joining the effort in pampering men.

A cancer diagnosis is hard enough. Then add in the loss of hair from chemo.

"Losing the hair was the most traumatic experience," Carmine Buquicchio said. "I was crying. I was sitting in the chair holding hands of supportive people from Racine's."

Racine is a name made famous in the 2013 Oscar-nominated documentary "Mondays at Racine." The Islip spa offers free services to people with cancer.

The doc generated worldwide support for the owners -- their own mother died of cancer -- and launched a foundation that now funds 18 cities offering 17 oncology wellness services.

"A myriad of wellness services and men should partake in them. Men go through the same throes that women go through when it comes to cancer and side effects," said Karla Waldron, executive director of Mondays at Racine.

Buquicchio was its first male client. Now, there will be more. Sir Shave in Wyandanch is joining the cause.

The barber parlor will offer men with cancer hot towel shaves, barbering, and massages. Owner Keith Banks lost two relatives to prostate cancer and thinks it's vital, "to have an open conversation about the things that have been stereotyped about. Don't get it checked out. That's not a guy thing. It's not a masculine thing to do."

And bring men into a supportive community that can change outcomes, something that wasn't available to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, a two-time cancer survivor.

"To have services that make you feel better about yourself, make you look better. People who are supporting you through this difficult circumstance is so, so important," Toulon said.

The documentary didn't win the Oscar, but its impact has been an win for the cancer community on Long Island, and the foundation is expanding into the boroughs and beyond.

"Men shouldn't have to suffer alone. It is not something you have to keep in. There is no shame, no embarrassment, no need to isolate," Buquicchio said.

Buquicchio credits Mondays at Racine with his everyday status now. He is gratefully cancer free.

Sir Shave was to join Mondays at Racine at a ribbon cutting on Monday night. To become eligible for the free services, please click here.