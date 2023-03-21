Wounded Warriors CEO Mike Linnington named grand marshal of Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK -- The grand marshal has been announced for New York's Veterans Day Parade.

The CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mike Linnington, was named Monday during a ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

Monday also marked 20 years since the start of the War in Iraq.

Linnington commanded a brigade of the 101st Airborne Division during that invasion.

He will lead marchers up Fifth Avenue for the parade on Nov. 11.