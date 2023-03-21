Watch CBS News
Local News

Wounded Warriors CEO Mike Linnington named grand marshal of Veterans Day Parade

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Grand marshal named for Veteran's Day Parade
Grand marshal named for Veteran's Day Parade 00:23

NEW YORK -- The grand marshal has been announced for New York's Veterans Day Parade.

The CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mike Linnington, was named Monday during a ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. 

Monday also marked 20 years since the start of the War in Iraq. 

Linnington commanded a brigade of the 101st Airborne Division during that invasion. 

He will lead marchers up Fifth Avenue for the parade on Nov. 11. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 7:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.