Wounded IDF soldiers honored at Belev Echad gala in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Israel Defense Forces soldiers were honored Monday in Lower Manhattan. 

Belev Echad, a global organization helping wounded IDF soldiers, held its annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street. 

Monday, they honored those injured in the war with Hamas

Yonatan Pinto said he was fighting a Hamas terrorist on Oct. 7 when his tank unit was hit by a missile fire and he was left partially blind. 

Pinto is now seeking treatment in New York. 

"Hopefully here they have better technology and better equipment or something like that that they can help me better," said Pinto. 

"We need to rise together, knowing that we need to stand up , united one another and uplift one another," said Shevy Vigler, co-founder of Belev Echad. 

The gala was dedicated to the memory of Raz Mizrachi, an IDF officer who was killed on Oct. 7 and also volunteered with Belev Echad. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 11:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

