103-year-old World War II veteran on Long Island eager to share his music, stories

FLORAL PARK, N.Y. -- A 103-year-old World War II veteran on Long Island is getting attention for his saxophone-playing stamina.

Dominick Critelli moves with agility and is passionate about his hobby. He's the wonderment of his two daughters.

The widower lives alone in the Floral Park home he built and is celebrating his 103rd birthday.

"I want to live the full life. Things that I want to see. People that I want to meet. There are many things that I want to do," he said.

Critelli, a decorated United States Army veteran, came to New York through Ellis Island.

"From Italy to here. I was 8 years old," he said.

Speaking no English, he would later get a master's degree from New York University and become a school teacher, but first, there was a war to fight.

He was sent to Europe as an airplane mechanic, dropping supplies over Germany, the Battle of the Bulge, France and the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

"When we got the OK to go on the beach, it was a terrible sight. I feel sorry for them. All my good friends died," Critelli said.

His saxophone swing songs from the era bring memories and pride.

"I still love it. This is in my whole body," Critelli said.

On June 6, which will mark 80 years since D-Day, Critelli will be going to Utah Beach to be honored by the French government.

"Sir Dominick," Critelli said.

"You're going to be knighted Sir Dominick?" CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked.

"Yes, by the French government," Critelli said.

Critelli practices walking without a cane and goes to phys ed classes. But mostly, with optimism, he loves the excitement each day brings.

"Look, I'm 103. I'm looking forward to [104]," Critelli said, laughing.

Critelli's band, the Sound of Music Orchestra, plays on Long Island multiple times a year. He is the youngest member -- by decades!