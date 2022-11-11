WWII veteran Gerardo Ligouri, 99, honored on Veterans Day in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. - A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Paterson was given a high honor by the mayor and city council Friday.

CBS2's Alice Gainer was there.

"On Veterans Day, I'm honored to present the key to the city to Gerardo Liguori for your exemplary service to our country during World War II," said Mayor Andre Sayegh.

It's well-deserved recognition for 99-year-old Gerardo Liguori. He was born and raised in Paterson and served in the Navy for eight years. He was a seaman, first class on the USS LSM 384.

"He was in combat," his daughter Christina Ligouri explained. "When they got the call to ... start heading to Japan, you know, they made their way. They had some really rough weather there. Their ship was actually badly damaged, you know, by a typhoon. So by the time they got to Okinawa, they had to decommission and then transfer to another ship."

When he returned home from service, he worked as a truck driver for the Teamsters union and later joined Paterson Public Schools in the maintenance department.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., who served in the Army for six years, was a neighbor of Ligouri growing up.

"I'm proud of these vets," Pascrell said.

He came to see the ceremony - his sixth veterans event of the day.

"I try to get as many places as I can. I don't care how old I am, I try to do it. Been going since 7:30 this morning," he said.

Ligouri and his wife had 12 children. Many members of his large family were present to see the honor. They told Gainer how proud they were of him, and how he's still going strong.

"It's not every day you come across a veteran that fought as a part of the greatest generation," Sayegh said.

We thank him, and all the veterans, for their service.