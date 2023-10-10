Soldier killed in World War II finally identified as missing sergeant from Connecticut

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- An unknown soldier is unknown no more.

Tuesday, he received a hero's welcome 79 years after his death in World War II.

Active duty honors for an American who lost his life fighting for freedom eight decades ago. The young man enlisted in World War II in New York City and went missing on Dec. 16, 1944, on the Eve of the Battle of Bulge, fighting the Nazis.

For decades, his remains laid in a Belgian grave for unknown soldiers. The military never gave up on identifying them.

Army scientists exhumed the remains and used DNA and dental records to identify the 22-year-old soldier as U.S. Army Sgt. Bernard J. Sweeney Jr., from Waterbury, Connecticut.

"This is our top honor. In 30 years of funeral service, this is probably the most monumental service that we could perform ... After 78 and a half years, we are bringing our soldier home," said Ken Rothwell, funeral director at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home.

Rothwell was asked to give Sweeney a proper burial in Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island.

"When you think about burying a World War II hero, you think of a 90-year-old man. This is a 22-year-old man we are burying here today," said Eileen Shanahan, with the Warrior Ranch Foundation.

A two-mile funeral procession, with a riderless horse for a fallen hero, drew flags and tears and hundreds paying respects all these years later.

"My father was a World War II veteran, too, so it means a lot to honor our American soldiers," Calverton resident Jeriann Bodensky said.

A younger generation turned out to pay homage to the greatest generation.

"It's important that we remember the people who fought for our country because without them, we wouldn't have the country we have today," said Zayne Maddock, an Eagle Scout from Southampton.

Sweeney had no surviving immediate family, but Calverton residents lined the streets.

"We are all his family now," resident Grace Swift said.

It was a profound moment, demonstrating it's never too late to express our nation's gratitude.

"It's great. It's important for all of us," Vietnam veteran Robert Robesch said.

"It's never too late. The old saying, 'Never leave a man behind,'" said Martin Steiger, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran.

Sweeney was laid to rest in a place of highest honor next to Navy Seal hero Michael Murphy.

The cost of the burial and the horses used in the procession were all donated.