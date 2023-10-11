Survivor Tree at World Trade Center to light up in blue to honor victims of war in Israel
NEW YORK -- The Survivor Tree at the World Trade Center will be lit in blue Wednesday night in memory of the victims of the war in Israel.
The tree was also illuminated Tuesday night.
The tree endured the 9/11 attacks and was placed at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
It stands as a beacon of hope and resilience for communities around the world affected by terrorism or other mass casualties.
