Watch CBS News
Local News

Survivor Tree at World Trade Center to light up in blue to honor victims of war in Israel

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The Survivor Tree at the World Trade Center will be lit in blue Wednesday night in memory of the victims of the war in Israel.

The tree was also illuminated Tuesday night.

The tree endured the 9/11 attacks and was placed at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

It stands as a beacon of hope and resilience for communities around the world affected by terrorism or other mass casualties.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.