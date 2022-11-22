Tri-State soccer fans thrilled as New York, New Jersey natives shine for Team USA at World Cup

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. -- Watching the U.S. men's national soccer team play its first World Cup match was a family affair for some fans.

They were cheering on the players who grew up across the Tri-State Area, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

All eyes were on Team USA as Plattduetsche Biergarten in Franklin Square, where families brought their kids to watch right after school.

"Me and my friends were here in 2010 and 2014," said Justin Mastriano, from East Rockaway. "I think it's important to back your nation and the soccer club."

U.S. player Joe Scally is a native of Lake Grove. He's playing alongside New York City's Tim Weah, who scored the only goal against Wales.

"He's from New York. His father was a big time soccer player," said Carlos Alfaro, from Bellmore.

One of the most patriotic moments happened at the beginning when players and coaches sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

"We haven't been in the World Cup for 11 years," said Tim McDermott, from Jericho.

"I also like how the goalie's going. I think the goalie's doing pretty well," said 8-year-old Jacob Maruna.

The goalie is Matt Turner of Park Ridge, New Jersey. Turner is one of three on the team, including the coach, representing the Garden State.

Rooting for the red, white and blue runs deep for fans in the Tri-State Area.