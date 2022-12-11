Watch CBS News
New Yorkers flood Queens streets to celebrate Morocco's World Cup win

By Jessi Mitchell

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.

The masses descended on Little Morocco in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe. 

Steinway Street in Astoria erupted in excitement the moment the clock ran out. 

Morocco's Atlas Lions landed a decisive victory over the favored Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese countrymen, solidifying the semifinals spot for the underdogs and sending the soccer icon off the field in tears. 

"It's a small African country. Usually you see Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, the big names. We beat Spain, we beat Portugal, and we're gonna beat France," Morocco fan Nizar Giardina said.

This historic win means so much more than a game, with battles between the two nations going back to the Eighth Century. The team in red and green had something to prove.

"A lot of the historical trauma and pain, all that stuff, they can just let it out," Morocco fan Aziz Ramos said.

Morocco now represents an entire continent on its conquest. 

"It was really wonderful to see all these flags from all the countries, the Muslim countries, the Arabs, the Africans. Everyone was here celebrating the victory just like it's their own," said Mohamed Attia, director of the Street Vendor Project with the Urban Justice Center.

This fight is far from over. The Moroccans will only face tougher teams on their determined drive toward victory, already making history.

On Wednesday, Morocco will take on France, who knocked England out of the competition Saturday afternoon.

