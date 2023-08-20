Watch CBS News
Spain defeats England 1-0 for first-ever World Cup

Spain won its first-ever women's World Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney. 

Spain's Olga Carmona scored the match's only goal in the first half. 

Spain's first major international trophy made it the first European team to win the Women's World Cup since Germany in 2007.

At the final whistle the Spanish players piled on each other in front of their goal.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

