CBS2 speaks to experts about what workers need to know to bounce back from layoffs

What you need to know about bouncing back from a layoff

What you need to know about bouncing back from a layoff

What you need to know about bouncing back from a layoff

NEW YORK -- This week has seen new rounds of worker layoffs at American corporate institutions, including DoorDash and CNN. They follow major cuts at Meta and other tech companies.

CBS2's Dave Carlin has more on what you need to know about bouncing back from a layoff.

DoorDash announced it is reducing it's headcount by more than 1,200 employees. Cuts that are added to others are happening in tech, banking, real estate, retail, and media.

"I think everyone feels a bit uneasy right now at the moment," Chelsea resident Alec Abaunza said.

READ MORE: Need a job? Nassau County school districts want to hear from you

Just days before Thanksgiving, Eric Triebe was let go from his job as an engineer week manager at Meta.

"I gotta a charge forward. I gotta provide for my family," Triebe said.

"A lot of re-evaluating going on," said Brian Tasch of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

"Keep some savings. Try not to dip into your 401K. Save the money. Grind hard as you can. Stay focused," added Will Hough of Union, New Jersey.

Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of the personal finance and economics website "The Balance," says, "Losing a job is a huge stressor," adding, "If you get laid off by a manager, your employee you should say to them, 'Listen, I've been a valuable asset to the company ... and I feel that I deserve some kind of severance package.

"You're going to wanna tell people that you're actually out there looking. You don't want to be embarrassed," Myers added.

Her advice for everyone is to plan ahead right now, pay off some debt, and increase savings.

Myers says you want to make sure you stay healthy physically and mentally for what can be a tough transition.

"Get yourself together mentally to really prepare yourself for the emotional toll, the mental toll, it's going to take to go out there and pound the payment," Myers said. "Do you even want to stay in the same type of role? Where would you want to work? Are you going to move?"

"There's more to your life than work. Work can be important, but what else is there that's going to give you enrichment in this life that you have," financial company recruiter Austin Simon said.

Some corporations doing the cutting call the layoffs necessary corrections that will return businesses to periods of growth.