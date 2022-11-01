Watch CBS News
Worker struck after falling onto Van Wyck Expressway

NEW YORK - A worker is in critical condition after falling from the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge onto the Van Wyck Expressway

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the worker was struck by a vehicle after landing in the expressway. 

The worker was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens. 

The investigation into the incident continues. 

First published on November 1, 2022 / 12:50 PM

