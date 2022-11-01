Worker struck after falling onto Van Wyck Expressway
NEW YORK - A worker is in critical condition after falling from the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge onto the Van Wyck Expressway.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the worker was struck by a vehicle after landing in the expressway.
The worker was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens.
The investigation into the incident continues.
