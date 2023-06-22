Worker falls 30 feet at Lower East Side construction site, gets trapped between buildings

NEW YORK -- A construction worker was rushed to the hospital Thursday after an accident on the Lower East Side.

The worker fell about 30 feet and was trapped between two buildings just after 9 a.m. at a construction site on Broome Street, FDNY said.

Officials said the rescue operation was difficult because of where the worker fell.

"We had a solid concrete wall. The members took about a half hour to breach the wall, made a cut about six feet wide by two feet high, and we eventually pulled the worker out through the hole," said FDNY Battalion Chief John Leverock.

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be OK, according to FDNY.