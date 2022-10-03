Work being done to change reputation of Brooklyn's 75th Precinct, the inspiration for new CBS show "East New York"

Work being done to change the perception of East New York

NEW YORK -- It's the inspiration for a new CBS show.

The real East New York has been long been associated with gang violence, but it's a reputation many are working hard to change.

CBS2's Alecia Reid talked to community members in Brooklyn's 75th Precinct on Sunday.

A march a week ago honoring homicide victims brought NYPD officers from across the city, including men and women from the 75th.

"It's a nice area. You got good people around here. We just need the guns to go away, go away," resident Sherry Sutton said.

Gangs and gun violence are a persistent threat in East New York.

"Fifty percent of our shootings are gang or crew related. We have members of the crisis management system throughout the command that, they're wonderful partners as well and serve a very necessary role in terms of addressing some of those very same gang, crew and gun violence issues," Inspector Rohan Griffith said.

Griffith has been the 75th Precinct's commanding officer for a year and half, and is collaborating with community partners like clergy liaison Deacon Jose Pinedo Whatts to change the narrative.

"It's going to take time to get things normal again. Yes, absolutely, it's going to take time," Whatts said.

CBS' new series "East New York" focuses on scenarios out of the 75th Precinct.

"My hope is that this show is balanced and shows the community and the beautiful people in it and the people who are making do with the environment that they're in," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

It's an environment that has seen a slight drop in murders and rapes, but felony assault, robbery, and grand larceny are up significantly.

The 75th is the largest precinct in Brooklyn North. It's a diverse neighborhood where community policing efforts are part of a shared responsibility. That includes impressionable youth spending time at the NYPD Community Center, where cops and kids bond away from crime scenes.

"It creates a safe space for kids. It's sports, and there's dance, there's cooking coming, there's theatre. There's a music studio," Assistant Commissioner Kevin O'Conner said.

Restaurants and businesses continue to pop up in north Brooklyn, and while partnership and collaboration have resulted in small improvements, the hope is the neighborhood will continue to thrive.

"When we all work together, we all can succeed," said Assistant Chief Judith Harrison, the commanding officer of Brooklyn North's Patrol Borough.

"If we focus more on accountability and transparency in the department, I think it will go a longer way," Williams added.