Pedestrian critically injured in Queens hit-and-run
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run in Woodside, Queens.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at Broadway and 64th Street.
Police say a pedestrian was trying to cross the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by the driver of a light-colored vehicle. The driver then took off.
Officers found the victim, a 63-year-old man, laying in the street. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
