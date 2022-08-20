Pedestrian critically injured in Queens hit-and-run

Police search for driver in hit-and-run in Woodside, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run in Woodside, Queens.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at Broadway and 64th Street.

Police say a pedestrian was trying to cross the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by the driver of a light-colored vehicle. The driver then took off.

Officers found the victim, a 63-year-old man, laying in the street. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.