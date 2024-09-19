Stabbing suspect fatally shot by state police in Woodbury, N.Y.

Watch CBS News
WOODBURY, N.Y. - New York State Troopers fatally shot a stabbing suspect Wednesday afternoon in Woodbury, N.Y. 

Police had been searching for Ali Ali, 28, who was considered armed and dangerous following a stabbing in New York City. Woodbury is located about 60 miles north of the city in Orange County.

So far, police haven't released more details about the stabbing Ali was wanted for. 

Ali Ali ran into the woods after fiery crash, police say

At around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers said they were notified about a stolen 2021 Chevy Equinox traveling northbound on the Thruway in Rockland County. Troopers spotted the vehicle near Exit 16 in Harriman, and tried to pull it over. According to state police, Ali was behind the wheel, and ignored the responding officers. They say he slammed into in a tractor-trailer, and the Equinox burst into flames. Ali ran from the scene into the woods, state police said.

State troopers had warned members of the public not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately if they spotted him.   

ali-ali-1.jpg
State troopers say Ali Ali was spotted on a trail camera on Sept. 18, 2024.  New York State Police

A homeowner called police after seeing Ali on a trail camera in Highland Mills around 12:30 p.m. 

At 1:47 p.m., troopers say they found Ali in the woods, and confronted him. They say he was armed with a knife. State police say troopers ordered to him to drop the knife, and deployed a taser. They say Ali initially dropped to the ground, but then got up and charged at troopers with the knife out. That's when one of the troopers shot him. He died at the scene. 

The New York Attorney General's office responded to the scene.  

