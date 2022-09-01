Murder-suicide under investigation in Woodbridge Township

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Woodbridge Township.

Dozens of officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Soren Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says a woman was found laying on a front lawn with a gunshot wound. Officers later found a second person dead.

A woman who lived in the area for decades say the neighborhood is in shock.

"This is terrible. This is really terrible. I don't know what's happening in this world, you know. It's probably an innocent woman that, something went wrong today," former neighbor Jill Wagner said.

Police have not yet released the identities of the two people who died.