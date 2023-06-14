Woodbridge Township, N.J. employee struck by lightning, then saved by police officer

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- There were terrifying moments on Wednesday when a man was struck by lightning in the middle of a soccer field.

As tragic as the experience was, officials say the man was actually lucky that the responding police officer happened to know CPR and saved his life.

The dramatic video shows the moment a bolt of lightning fires down from the sky, striking town employee Eric Baumgartner at Iselin Middle School in Woodbridge at around 12:15 p.m.

"I was in my living room. I saw the lightning. It was like a bomb and the guy went down," witness Hay Heday said.

Baumgartner was painting lines on the practice soccer field when he was struck. Witnesses told CBS2 they assumed the worst.

"He's lying flat on the ground. We called the police, but he's not moving," Jesse Singh said.

"As of right now, I have every reason to believe R.J. McPartland saved Eric Baumgartner's life," Woodbridge Mayor John McCormick said.

Responding Police Officer McPartland is a former firefighter. He said he jumped into action when he realized Baumgartner didn't have a pulse.

"We saw burn marks on his hands and we knew we needed to start compressions to get his heart started again," McPartland said. "We were trying to talk to him the whole time. In the ambulance he slowly regained consciousness.

"It's what we're trained to do and I'm glad we were able to give that to someone who needed it," McPartland added.

Baumgartner has been a town employee for 18 years. He's a husband and father. At last check, he was in stable condition at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.