Watch CBS News
Local News

Woodbridge Township, N.J. employee struck by lightning, then saved by police officer

By Jessica Moore

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- There were terrifying moments on Wednesday when a man was struck by lightning in the middle of a soccer field.

As tragic as the experience was, officials say the man was actually lucky that the responding police officer happened to know CPR and saved his life.

The dramatic video shows the moment a bolt of lightning fires down from the sky, striking town employee Eric Baumgartner at Iselin Middle School in Woodbridge at around 12:15 p.m.

"I was in my living room. I saw the lightning. It was like a bomb and the guy went down," witness Hay Heday said.

Baumgartner was painting lines on the practice soccer field when he was struck. Witnesses told CBS2 they assumed the worst.

"He's lying flat on the ground. We called the police, but he's not moving," Jesse Singh said.

"As of right now, I have every reason to believe R.J. McPartland saved Eric Baumgartner's life," Woodbridge Mayor John McCormick said.

Responding Police Officer McPartland is a former firefighter. He said he jumped into action when he realized Baumgartner didn't have a pulse.

"We saw burn marks on his hands and we knew we needed to start compressions to get his heart started again," McPartland said. "We were trying to talk to him the whole time. In the ambulance he slowly regained consciousness.

"It's what we're trained to do and I'm glad we were able to give that to someone who needed it," McPartland added.

Baumgartner has been a town employee for 18 years. He's a husband and father. At last check, he was in stable condition at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.

Jessica Moore
jessica-moore-small-2020.png

Jessica Moore is an Emmy Award-winning anchor for the weekend evening newscasts on CBS 2 and WLNY 10/55. Moore joined the stations in July, 2016.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.