Wonder Bread to join Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with company's first float

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Wondering what new floats will be at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?

Wonder Bread will have its first-ever float.

Called "The Wondership," it will feature the brand's signature colors -- red, yellow and blue.

The 101-year-old company says the design honors the moment its founder witnessed a hot air balloon race, giving him the inspiration for the brand name.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:42 PM

