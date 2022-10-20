Wonder Bread to join Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with company's first float

New Wonder Bread float in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK -- Wondering what new floats will be at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?

Wonder Bread will have its first-ever float.

Called "The Wondership," it will feature the brand's signature colors -- red, yellow and blue.

The 101-year-old company says the design honors the moment its founder witnessed a hot air balloon race, giving him the inspiration for the brand name.