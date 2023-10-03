Watch CBS News
Women under 40 face conflicting advice when it comes to breast cancer screenings

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Study finds more young women developing breast cancer
Study finds more young women developing breast cancer 05:34

NEW YORK -- A recent study found more young women are developing breast cancer

Women under 40 often get conflicting advice about prevention, and they face unique challenges once diagnosed.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we spoke with Dr. Donna McNamara and her patient Rachel Bograd to get some answers. 

McNamara is the chief of medical gynecologic oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Bograd was diagnosed when she was just 31 years old and pregnant. 

We asked them about their advice for other women, especially when it comes to screenings and self-examinations. 

