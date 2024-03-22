Woman's body found stuffed inside trash bag in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 70-year-old woman's body was found stuffed inside a trash bag Thursday in the Bronx.

Police say four people are being questioned in connection with the case.

Officers responded to a 911 call for an unconcious woman around 1:45 p.m. at a luxury apartment complex on Grand Concourse near East 140th Street in Mott Haven.

They found the woman's body inside a trash bag and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released, and it's unclear if she lived in the building.

The medical examiner's office will now determine her cause of death.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.