Woman voted off Frontier flight after argument on tarmac in Trenton

Passenger voted off N.J. flight
TRENTON, N.J. -- Social media video shows a woman being voted off a plane after an argument. 

It happened Wednesday as a Frontier flight was getting ready to take off from Trenton to Atlanta. 

A couple apparently started fighting with a flight attendant over a seat. One man could be seen throwing money on another passenger. 

Two people were booted off the plane by ground crew members. That's when the other passengers took a vote to remove a third person -- a woman they said was also involved in the argument.

She was removed and told their airline can't have fighting at 30,000 feet. 

Despite the disruption, so far no charges have been filed. 

